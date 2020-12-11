Goodfellows drive heading toward finish line

Thanks to all the generous donations, Goodfellows will be able to make Christmas brighter for Crawford County children and families in need. Children will receive gifts of toys and clothing and families will receive food.

There are still a couple of days to donate. The donation deadline is Monday. Goodfellows packages will be distributed on December 17.

Donations can be taken to the Denison Bulletin and Review office, 1410 Broadway. Business hours at the newspaper office are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.

The names of people who donate to Goodfellows are published in the Denison Bulletin and Review through the entirety of the campaign. People may choose to keep their donation anonymous if they wish.

Donations to Goodfellows are tax deductible.

Following are donations that have been made to this year’s Goodfellows campaign.