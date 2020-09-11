‘Goonies’ at the Dow House: ‘80s film is for kids and adults

The second of three outdoor movie nights at the Dow House in Dow City will take place this Saturday.
The Pixar Animation Studios film “Cars” played last month; the film on tap tomorrow is the Warner Brothers Pictures film “The Goonies.”
The 1985 film is a comedy/adventure about a group of kids and a map that they hope will lead them to a pirate’s gold.
Josh Brolin and Sean Astin are two of the stars.
Astin (Samwise in “The Lord of the Rings”) went on to win the award for Best Starring Performance by a Young Actor from the Young Artists Awards in 1986.
The film was chosen to be added to the National Film Registry in 2017 by the Library of Congress and the National Film Preservation Board.
The Goonies had a stellar behind-the scenes production team, including director Richard Donner (Superman, Lethal Weapon) and writer Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, several Harry Potter Films).
Steven Spielberg wrote the original story on which the screenplay was based and his production company, Amblin Entertainment, produced the film.
“We figured a lot of older people would recognize the movie – but a lot of younger people have maybe never heard of The Goonies,” said Jodi Head, Friends of the Dow House secretary.
The showing of the film will act as a fundraiser; proceeds will go to fund the refurbishing of windows in the Dow House.
Many of the house’s windows are heavily weathered and need reglazing and/or new window sills.
The Goonies is a family-friendly movie and is not particularly scary, Head said.
Scarier movies, leading up to Halloween, will be shown at the Dow House next month; Monster House and The Conjuring will be shown on October 17.
Last month’s showing of “Cars” brought in about $300 before expenses, Head said.
“We had 74 admission tickets purchased. That was a huge group for us for the first one and it was a kids’ movie,” she said.
“We hope this one will be a much bigger crowd due to the fact that a lot of the adults will come to this knowing it’s not just a kids’ movie.”
The Goonies is rated PG.
Quite a few people have already indicated that they will be going, she said.
A drawing for door prizes will take place – and another drawing will take place at intermission, so attendees need to hang on to their tickets.
The concession stand will open at 8 p.m. and the movie will start at 8:30, unless there are heavy clouds and darkness arrives earlier.
If the weather doesn’t cooperate, KDSN Radio will make an announcement and a message will be put on the Dow House Facebook page, Head said.
“We are going to hope for no rain on Saturday and we’ll shoot for the next Saturday if it’s rained out,” she said.
Attendees need to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs for the outdoor showing.
Admission is $1.