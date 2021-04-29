Gov. Reynolds announces Child Care Task Force virtual town hall meetings

On Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced two virtual town hall meetings to support and inform the Child Care Task Force.

On March 10, Reynolds signed Executive Order 8 launching a new Child Care Task Force to develop a comprehensive strategy to address the child care shortage and barriers to child care in Iowa. As part of the effort, the Task Force wants to hear directly from parents and child care providers.

“No comprehensive strategy to address child care would be complete without direct input from parents and child care providers,” said Reynolds. “These virtual town hall meetings will ensure the Task Force receives valuable insight into the current state of child care in Iowa and ways to improve it from those who know it best.”

The first virtual town hall meeting will be on May 6, 6-8 p.m. for parents with children in child care.

The second virtual town hall meeting will be on June 1, 6-8 p.m. for child care providers.

Those interested in participating are asked to send an email to Ryan.Capps@governor.iowa.gov with their name, affiliation (if any) and which town hall they are requesting to participate in. On the day of the respective town hall, thse who register will receive a link to the meeting and sign-in information.