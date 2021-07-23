 Skip to main content
Gov. Reynolds appoints Badding, of Carroll, to Court of Appeals
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Thursday her appointment of Gina Badding as a judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals.

Badding, of Carroll, currently serves as a district judge in Judicial Election District 2B. She previously practiced law with Neu, Minnich, Comito, Halbur, Neu & Badding, P.C., in Carroll. Badding received her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.

The Iowa Court of Appeals is Iowa’s intermediate appellate court. It is composed of nine judges and decides appeals from district courts across Iowa.

Badding will fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Iowa Court of Appeals Judge Richard H. Doyle of Des Moines.

