Gov. Reynolds in Denison Friday on bus tour

Gov. Kim Reynolds and other members of the Republic Party will be campaigning in Denison on Friday, October 28, as part of the Reynolds Bus Tour rally.
The tour will stop at Bella Serra, 169 Oak Ridge Drive, Denison, at 12:15 p.m.
On Tuesday, Denison City Manager Brad Hanson announced the names of eight individuals who were appointed to the steering committee for Denison…
Stay alert and slow down during harvest travel
Suspected human remains found in the Clinton County Landfill are a "professional grade medical replica" of a human femur.
The parents of 22-month-old Antonio Akright are charged in what Davenport investigators say was his death by fentanyl overdose.
There is a troubling undercurrent of extremism running counter to traditional Republican conservatism. It’s not true of all Republicans, but r…
Following a presentation of a revised snow-removal ordinance on Tuesday, members of the Denison City Council asked for some changes. The snow-…
A judge said Friday the Davenport man accused of killing Breasia Terrell will have his trial delayed until "spring or early summer" of 2023