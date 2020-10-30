4th District Democratic candidate J.D. Scholten answers questions on immigration reform, abortion and Congressional priorities at LULAC forum

The Denison LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) chapter, a bipartisan organization, conducted a livestreamed bilingual forum for candidates for U.S. House District 4 in October. Invitations to participate were extended to J.D. Scholten (D-Sioux City) and Randy Feenstra (R-Hull). Feenstra did not accept the invitation, according to Alma Puga, president of the Denison LULAC chapter.
Panelists were Puga; Lorena Lopez, publisher and owner of La Prensa, a Spanish-language newspaper; and Patti Ritchie, vice president of Iowa LULAC.
Nataly Espinoza, who is working with Scholten, served as the interpreter for the questions and Scholten’s answers.
Lopez: Some Latinos in 2016 were starting to engage more in the election process but they feel betrayed since President Obama failed to work in immigration reform or give a stable status to our DREAMers. If you get elected, how are you are going to respond to those two issues that are very important to Latinos?
Scholten: The first thing we need to do when it comes to immigration, is we need to make sure we pass the DREAM (Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors) Act to keep the promise that we already have given as a government to the Dreamers. We haven’t had comprehensive immigration reform since 1986, and a lot has changed in that time. I think one of the best things this district has done is changed its congressman so we have an opportunity to have comprehensive immigration reform.
When it comes to immigration, technology has advanced so much that we can do a lot more and so what I would like to see is common-sense immigration reform where first, it starts with a visa program that matches our needs here in the 4th District. The second part is we need to make sure we have a pathway to residency for folks who want to work here legally, and then we have a pathway to citizenship for folks who want to become citizens, as well.
During this pandemic, we have seen a lot of workers in this district, specifically, deemed essential, and as a government if we feel these people are essential, we should treat them that way.
Lastly on this point I will say there is more and more of an understanding that we need just common-sense reform. I’m talking to business owners who don’t vote necessarily with me, so all over the political spectrum that are seeing that this is what needs to happen in the 4th District.
Puga: LULAC strongly supports efforts to build trust and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the Latino community. How would you work with the non-English speaking communities in the district and what would you do to improve that relationship?
Scholten: One of the biggest things for my campaign and what we’ve proven over the last few years is we show up and we listen, and I think that’s one thing we’ll continue to do, and we include as well. Every day we talk about it doesn’t matter if you’re white, black or brown. It doesn’t matter if you’re Independent, Democrat, Republican or never voted before. Let’s get together. Let’s have these conversations so we can better the district.
And so, the biggest thing that we see the district and how it’s changing, what it’s changed from the past few decades to now, my high school, I graduated 22 years ago, we were four percent minority. It is currently 24 percent Latino.
So as this district changes, we need to make sure we include everybody, so it’s about showing up and it’s about listening, and that’s regardless of where people are from, the color of their skin. We want to engage with everybody.
Ritchie: As our representative of the 4th District, what are your first priorities when you take office?
Scholten: There are so many issues I’m extremely passionate about, but a lot of the reasons why they’re not better is because out in Washington, D.C., there’s special interests with a lot of money holding things back. And so if there’s one thing, it’s to clean up the special interest and to have campaign finance reform to help get money out of politics.
And then the two things that kind of go with that, one, getting health care for everybody, making sure it’s accessible, people can focus on health and not just on profits. And then the other thing is an economy that works for everybody. It doesn’t matter if you grew up in Denison or if you live in Sioux City or on a farm, you should have the opportunity to achieve the American dream.
Lopez: Scientists say that the COVID-19 vaccine might not be available before the end of this year. If you win the election, how will you help to implement the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines that have become very politicized and what effort will you make to protect our essential workers and the vulnerable population?
Scholten: Again, if workers are deemed essential, we should treat them that way, and I feel that in this district, you see these corporations having profits and record profits, and they’re exploiting workers at the same time. So one of the things I would like to see is us to focus on the dignity of work.
As far as the CDC guidelines, the Trump administration has actually come out with good guidelines on how it should be, just they don’t promote it, and our governor doesn’t promote it, and we need to start making sure that we listen to the health experts. And we have our guidelines, and the way we treat workers and the way we act in public reflect those guidelines.
Puga: What are your thoughts on the use of local law enforcement in immigration enforcement?
Scholten: This is something where having talked to different sheriff’s and different police chiefs throughout the whole district, they have wide variety of work already, and we continue to add and add and add to them and it loses out on some of the areas they should be focusing on. This is where we need comprehensive immigration reform. They’re being asked to do things that are kind of outside of their world a little bit, and so if we have comprehensive immigration reform and we have that access to residency and access to citizenship, that will go a long ways. We’ve already seen how that kind of plays out in a couple of areas, and I feel like that’s where we need to go.
Ritchie: Because of what our previous representative’s behavior was, Iowa has been ridiculed by others. What is your plan to show what Iowa really represents?
Scholten: I think it starts by showing what this district is, and what this district is, is all of us. We all live here. We all consider this home. And so that’s what we need to do going forward, is to be more inclusive and show that, you know what, this district continues to evolve like every other district, and we need to embrace what is here right now. And I think it goes a long ways with changing who’s our member of Congress; that’s a first step. But then what I would like to do is continue to represent and show up and listen to all people.
Lopez: We have all seen many videos of treatment of Latino immigrations at the border where children have been separated from their families and even housed in cages. Some people argue that this had started under the Obama administration and Trump is doing nothing different, so people talk about that. Is that true?
Scholten: I’ve been through El Paso to see what’s going on at the border, and what I saw down there, and I met with Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, and she showed me around. And we saw buildings that were brand new under this administration and we saw buildings where people would go that were built under the Obama administration. So that might be part of the confusion. But what we’ve seen under the Trump administration is the separation of children with their parents, and we’ve seen a lot of inhumane activity down at the border. And so, what I was taught in Sunday school, what I taught in school and what my parents taught me, what’s happening down there is wrong. And we need to correct that right away. There’s a lot of talk in Washington, but until we change administrations, that won’t get done.
Puga: Iowa’s English law was enacted in 2002 and the consequences have been more evident this year due to COVID-19. Minorities are disproportionately affected by COVID-19. In the initial month of the pandemic, information about COVID-19 was not available in other languages. During the first month the governor’s proclamations were only in English. Test Iowa was only in English when it was created. Test Iowa is now available in Spanish, but it’s still not available in other languages. Would you advocate to have Iowa’s English-only law repealed?
Scholten: The reason why that is here is because of our current congressman, Congressman Steve King. Our campaign took it upon itself to have a COVID response in both English and in Spanish. This is a state issue, not a federal issue but it’s something that we need to change here in the state of Iowa to be more inclusive, especially when we’re seeing the population change and the continued growth of the Latino community in Iowa. We need to be more and more inclusive. I can only imagine the difficulty of what it was during the pandemic. I was uncertain of things, and it was in the language I could read, and so I am very sympathetic and my heart goes out to a lot of people of what happened this spring when everything was shutting down and kind of chaotic. And I would especially like to push for things with our public health and public health guidelines to make sure it’s more inclusive.
Ritchie: As a two-time combat vet, I have believed that Americans are humanitarian, and I totally still believe that. Seeing our immigration issues as they stand, what will you do to change that? Basically the human touch. We know what your plan is.
Scholten: Something that doesn’t get talked about enough is the 40,000 vets who have been deported. And so when it comes to just humanitarian, we need to have an approach to our immigration system that just in its entirety is just more humane. As I’ve gone through all 374 towns in this district, we have a need of a workforce. So when we have a need and it’s not being filled, this is there we need to have a common-sense approach.
Lopez: The majority of Latinos are Catholic. The issue of abortion is very important for Latinos. That authority has bene highly politicized, especially at election time. Now, with a conservative 6-3 majority in the Supreme Court, likely we face the real prospect of abortion being made illegal again. And we know the Latinos and Blacks are more likely to be arrested for all crimes. If abortion is made illegal, do you think rich, white women will gain access to abortion while poor Latina are charged with a crime?
Scholten: I am Catholic, and so what see with this issue is not necessarily where we’re at on this issue, it’s whether the federal govern should dictate between what happens between a woman and her doctor. Should the federal government get in between a woman and her doctor?
And then, No. 2 is the Supreme Court is being decided, so we’re not there yet. (Update: This forum took place before Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as a Supreme Court justice). No. 3, traditionally, we have seen white people and people with wealth have an advantage in our court system. We need to achieve the American ideal that Lady Justice is blind, and we need to live up to that and to keep to push for that.
Ritchie: We know the stance that Rep. Steve King on immigration, and as a community Latina leader, I have seen the humiliation of Latinos and Hispanics. What’s next? What is your plan to help heal and/or repair the broken relationship between us and the belief in the role of the 4th District representative?
Scholten: My entire life I’ve always been a bridge, whether it’s urban/rural, age/generations or when I played baseball it was between the groups from California, Texas, Latin America. And so what I would like to see in this district, like I mentioned before, inclusion. It doesn’t matter if your white, Black or brown, you should have a chance to succeed in this district, and I want to include everybody in this district.
After the last question, Scholten added, “When I get elected one thing that I want have on staff is a grant writer or a grant writing consultant to work with communities, to work with county supervisors, to work mayors, and so if there are federal programs that work with Latino communities, especially in rural communities, that’s something I really want to focus on.”
For the Denison Bulletin and Review, Scholten further spoke about what he would like to see achieved in health care.
“My goal is universal health care. I feel that we don’t know the final end yet. I think the next logical step is going to be a robust public option, and if we do it well enough that will take us to universal health care,” Scholten said.
He explained his view of universal health care as having no networks, where someone can go to a doctor.
“We have to make sure we protect rural hospitals. We’re seeing even before the pandemic, one in four rural hospitals were on the threat of closing. I would like to see dental and mental added into universal health care, but right now there’s so many things we need to do with it, I think it’s going to continue to take steps. We have to protect pre-existing conditions, protect and expand Social Security and Medicare and then we’ve got to get a handle on prescription drug prices. Right now we’re pricing out far too many everyday folks out of the healthcare system,” Scholten said.
He was also asked about how money can be removed from politics when money is already influencing officials.
“I will say that we are seeing more and more of a movement in this. You look at the influence of the 2018 election already in the now people in Congress, and HR 1 was first thing that got passed in House. There was a lot of reform in that. It didn’t get picked up in the Senate. We need to continue to elect people who are going to challenge the status quo. You see that in everything in the 4th District, whether it’s in health care, agriculture. We’re pricing out our farmers. You see that in the workers getting paid the same wage, at least in Sioux City, the same as they were in 1984 at the processing plants. That’s a huge direction. You know, we’ve got to get this back to a government of the people, by the people for and for the people, and that’s the first thing we can do in order to do that,” Scholten said.