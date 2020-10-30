4th District Democratic candidate J.D. Scholten answers questions on immigration reform, abortion and Congressional priorities at LULAC forum

“We have to make sure we protect rural hospitals. We’re seeing even before the pandemic, one in four rural hospitals were on the threat of closing. I would like to see dental and mental added into universal health care, but right now there’s so many things we need to do with it, I think it’s going to continue to take steps. We have to protect pre-existing conditions, protect and expand Social Security and Medicare and then we’ve got to get a handle on prescription drug prices. Right now we’re pricing out far too many everyday folks out of the healthcare system,” Scholten said.

“I will say that we are seeing more and more of a movement in this. You look at the influence of the 2018 election already in the now people in Congress, and HR 1 was first thing that got passed in House. There was a lot of reform in that. It didn’t get picked up in the Senate. We need to continue to elect people who are going to challenge the status quo. You see that in everything in the 4th District, whether it’s in health care, agriculture. We’re pricing out our farmers. You see that in the workers getting paid the same wage, at least in Sioux City, the same as they were in 1984 at the processing plants. That’s a huge direction. You know, we’ve got to get this back to a government of the people, by the people for and for the people, and that’s the first thing we can do in order to do that,” Scholten said.