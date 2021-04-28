A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday

CALL FOR SAFETY REVIEW: Democratic lawmakers renewed their call for Gov. Kim Reynolds to take immediate action to improve worker safety at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. A month after two staff members were killed by inmates attempting to escape, another worker was assaulted over the past weekend.

Reynolds already has called for an independent, outside investigation immediately following the deaths at Anamosa.

The most recent incident “makes clear the Reynolds administration must immediately do more to keep the front-line workers in our prisons safe,” Rep. Marti Anderson, D-Des Moines, said in a letter to Reynolds. She wants an update within 24 hours.

Anderson was among Democrats who recently toured the prison and met with staff. They were told current staffing requires two correctional officers to supervise a cellblock with almost 300 offenders, radio equipment needs upgrading and the facility has several blind spots that create an unsafe environment.

In addition to Reynolds’ action, the director of the Department of Correction has made some changes and promised more to improve safety. She is bringing in an independent correctional security team to assess the incident at Anamosa. Responses to her request for proposals are due May 5.