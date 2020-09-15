Crawford County Democratic Party to celebrate grand opening of new county office

The Crawford County Democratic Party will host a grand opening celebration for its new county office at Center Street in Denison on Friday, September 18.
The grand opening will feature Iowa’s 4th Congressional District Democratic candidate, JD Scholten.
The Crawford County Democratic Headquarters grand opening celebration will begin at 5 p.m. and will feature local candidates seeking office.
Sheriff Jim Steinkeuhler will begin the event by leading the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by short speeches from Damon Hopkins, candidate for Iowa House District 18; and CJ Petersen, candidate for Iowa Senate District 6.
Crawford County Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer will introduce Scholten who will address the audience and then take questions.
The Crawford County Democratic Party will operate an office on the second floor of the UFCW hall at 46 North Main, Denison, through the end of the election cycle. Yard signs, candidate information, absentee ballot request forms and voter registration materials are available in the office.
Current hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Weekend hours are subject to change. If interested in yard signs or more information, call Eileen Peterson at 712-269-9474.