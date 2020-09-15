Crawford County GOP event in Manilla to feature local Republican candidates

The Crawford County Republicans and Crawford County Republican Women will host their fourth Patriot Patio Party this summer at the Band Shell Park in Manilla on Monday, September 21, from 5-7 p.m.
The free family event will include a light meal for area conservatives. The evening will be hosted by Nyle Gruhn and Jim and Virginia Rasmussen.
Crawford County Republican candidates on the November 3 ballot will be featured at the event.
Jean Heiden, Denison, and Ty Rosburg, Charter Oak, are running for Crawford County Board of Supervisors. Two seats are up for election. Members of the board of supervisors are elected at-large.
Ray Ohl, Dow City, is on the ballot for Crawford County Sheriff.
Other special guests will be announced.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
For more information, call Gwen Ecklund, Crawford County Republican Women President, 712-269-2250 or email gwenecklund@gmail.com.
The event will adhere to venue and CDC guidelines. Those who are feeling sick or have symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to stay home.