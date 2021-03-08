Denison city budget hearing set for March 16

The public hearing for the City of Denison’s fiscal year (FY) 2021-2022 budget has been set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.
The property tax levy for the next fiscal year is proposed at $19.051 per $1,000 assessed valuation, the same as this year’s levy.
Following are other details of the proposed budget
w Property taxes collected: $4,395,616; that is up from this year’s re-estimated amount of $4,293,244. An increase in property valuations in the city accounts for the increase.
w Total revenue and other sources: $17,324,950; this year’s re-estimated amount, $11,798,204
w Total of all expenditures and transfers out, $18,630,046; this year’s re-estimated amount, $12,681,315
Intergovernmental funding accounts for the largest increase on the revenue side - $7,390,517 for FY 2021-2022 compared to $2,958,034 for FY 2020-2021.
Capital projects accounts for the largest increase on the expenditure side - $7,644,374 for FY 2021-2022 compared to $2,160,613 for FY 2020-2021.
Federal funding figures heavily into the revenues and expenditures as follows.
$4,481,066 budgeted for the continuation of a project to develop a crosswind runway at the airport; this will be fully funded through the Federal Aviation Administration
$258,000 budgeted for the flood warning system; 75% of this amount will be paid by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
$918,155 budgeted for Boyer River projects; 75% of the amount will be paid by FEMA
In addition, the budget includes amounts that may not be spent unless needed. This category includes capital improvement money for all departments. City Clerk Lisa Koch said this is done every year, and if a department has a need for a project, the city council would have to approve that expenditure. If it is not used, it stays in the capital improvement fund.
The entirety of the city’s low to moderate income (LMI) fund - $490,068 - is budgeted in case the city wants to pursue additional housing projects or housing improvement projects. Part the LMI funds will be used to place a Homes for Iowa house on a lot on Avenue C. The city council on Tuesday approved the purchase agreement with the owner.
Debt payments
The city has budgeted $1,593,621 to pay on debt. Revenue will come from property taxes in the amount of $1,018,899, Road Use Tax funds in the amount of $129,743, Local Option Sales Tax in the amount of $189,414 and state backfill of $41,000.
Koch said $92,000 is the total amount of the state backfill budgeted for FY 2020-2021. Other than the $41,000 used for paying debt, the rest goes to the general fund and employee benefits.
Koch explained the state backfill was started when the legislature initiated property tax rollbacks on commercial and industrial property. The state said it was going to continue the backfill at a certain amount.
“But they’ve been talking the past couple years about cutting that (backfill) or taking that away,” Koch said. “If we don’t get that $41,000, honestly, with this budget, we’re not spending that $41,000. If we get it, it would be there for the following year’s budget for a new bond issue. We ask for it because we obviously need it but I don’t count on spending it if we don’t have to.”
Koch said at the end of the current fiscal year on June 30, the city will have $8.3 million as the outstanding balance on bond debt. That is about 50 percent of the city’s borrowing capacity. She said when she came to the city in 2010, the borrowing capacity was at about 86%.
She added that she talked to the city’s bond counsel who said if the city does a bond issue in 2021, it would be eligible to refinance some of its old bond issues to save some interest money.
‘We always try to watch for those,” Koch said.
Koch later said that the bond counsel likes the city’s general fund cash balance to be no lower than $550,000 and prefers that balance to be at $600,000 or above if the city is going to issue bonds. She is projecting that the general fund cash balance to be at $621,000. The amount of the general fund cash balance affects the interest the city pays on bonds.