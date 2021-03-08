Denison city budget hearing set for March 16

Koch explained the state backfill was started when the legislature initiated property tax rollbacks on commercial and industrial property. The state said it was going to continue the backfill at a certain amount.

“But they’ve been talking the past couple years about cutting that (backfill) or taking that away,” Koch said. “If we don’t get that $41,000, honestly, with this budget, we’re not spending that $41,000. If we get it, it would be there for the following year’s budget for a new bond issue. We ask for it because we obviously need it but I don’t count on spending it if we don’t have to.”

Koch said at the end of the current fiscal year on June 30, the city will have $8.3 million as the outstanding balance on bond debt. That is about 50 percent of the city’s borrowing capacity. She said when she came to the city in 2010, the borrowing capacity was at about 86%.

She added that she talked to the city’s bond counsel who said if the city does a bond issue in 2021, it would be eligible to refinance some of its old bond issues to save some interest money.

‘We always try to watch for those,” Koch said.