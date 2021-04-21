Iowa Democrats urge feds to probe Anamosa killings

The lawmakers allege in the letter Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature have cut $10 million from the Corrections budget in recent years, “making it difficult to maintain balanced staff-inmate ratios.” A 2017 state law also removed the ability of most public employees to bargain for safer working conditions as part of contract negotiations.

The letter points out that Iowa OSHA violations at the prisons have not yet been addressed. The workplace safety organization last year proposed penalties of about $20,000 against the Corrections Department for violations at the Anamosa prison, The Gazette has reported.

The Anamosa prison didn’t have reliable radios that staff could use to summon help in a violent attack and failed to follow its own emergency response plan, the citations stated. Iowa OSHA also proposed $9,472 in penalties for the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, near Coralville, for similar problems with prison radio communications.

The state Corrections Department is contesting the citations and hearings are scheduled in July and August, department spokesman Cord Overton said earlier this month.