Lawmakers cut penalty before fertility fraud bill sent to Iowa governor

Donors also have had their samples used more times than they specified for, which is another form of fraud. Currently, there is no way to seek criminal or civil action against the offending party after this has been discovered.

“What an incredible violation,” Sunde said. “If you put your sperm in my body without my permission to me, you should be held to a level of rape.”

After the amendment was approved on a voice vote, the House voted unanimously to send the bill to the governor.

FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS

The House also approved changes in House File 744 to create requirements in First Amendment rights training for schools and regents’ universities. The House removed a requirement that regents annually appoint a nonpartisan free speech committee to receive complaints. Rep. Dustin Hite, R-New Sharon, said the regents do that now.

Another House amendment would require that teachers “knowingly and intentionally” violate a student’s free speech rights before being subject to discipline by the Board of Educational Examiners.

The bill was approved 92-1, with only Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville, voting “no.”

OTHER BILLS APPROVED