Police Beat 9-17-2021

Arrests

September 15, 4:11 p.m.: An active Carroll County warrant was served on Brandon Schechinger, 29. He was transported to the county line.

Miscellaneous

September 14, 4:22 p.m.: Jim Staley reported a transient hanging around the school in Charter Oak.

September 14, 6:13 p.m.: Libby Schillerberg requested a deputy at the Deloit City Council meeting at the community center to remove an unruly subject. She was advised to bring the video proof to the sheriff’s office the following day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to pass along to the day shift.

September 14, 8:15 p.m.: The Crawford County dispatch center received a citizen report of a black Ford parked on the traveled portion of Deloit Boulevard south of 290th Street.

September 15, 9:07 a.m.: Harrison County reported an ATV rollover on Highway 37 west of Dunlap. Harrison County advised Dunlap rescue advised unable to locate.

September 15, 5:06 p.m.: Ken Payor reported a white BMW driving 90 miles per hour west on Highway 30 between Vail and Westside. The investigated officer was unable to locate the vehicle.