Supervisors meet with LMR consultant; reports progress on final three tower sites

Part 2
The project stalled last August when the LMR Advisory Board members voted 4-1 to dissolve their board because of concerns about violating open meetings laws.
The supervisors decided in October to hire RFCC in partnership with Mazzitello Professional Services (MPS) to manage the completion of the radio system.
Mazzitello did not attend the meeting on February 16.
The discussion lasted nearly an hour; the following is a condensed and edited account.
See the February 19 Denison Review for the discussion of the Charter Oak site.
Freeman told the supervisors that he had approached the owner of a 20-year-old tower in the Vail area.
The owners of the tower, which is not currently in use, offered a lease rate of $1,400 per month for the tower.
“Which, in our opinion, is a pretty good deal,” Freeman said.
“We’re seeing a lot more than that being charged at other sites for less hardware.”
Freeman said he visited the tower site to check it out.
“(We) had some questions about maintenance on it because it looks like it’s been neglected,” he said.
The owners are having a maintenance crew address some of the issues Freeman discovered and also issues from an inspection that was done three years ago.
“They’re going to be working on it over the next month,” he said.
The tower owners do not own the land it sits on; the land is owned by a farmer and leased by the tower owners.
Freeman said the road leading to the tower would need repairs.
He said he did not know if the road’s maintenance was the responsibility of the tower owner or the landowner.
The tower owner has implied that, at the rental price being offered, it would be the county’s responsibility to clean up the road for use, Freeman said.
“I did ask the owner if they would be willing to reduce their price if the county comes in and cleans up the road, and the answer was basically no,” he said. “If the county wants to use that tower you’ll have to do something to clean up that road.”
Chairman Jeri Vogt asked if the owners were interested in selling the tower.
Freeman said he had asked and had not yet received a response.
Supervisor Jean Heiden noted that the proposed contract would be for $16,800 per year, and $420,000 if the county rents the tower for 25 years.
Vogt pointed out that it would be more than that over the life of the lease due to built-in annual increases.
Freeman said the 1% or 2% increases could be negotiated against fixing the road.
He said the tower would be good for another 30 years.
US Cellular wanted $2,500 and American Tower wanted $2,900 per month for space on towers in Rockwell City for the same type of equipment, Freeman said.
“That why $1,400 is a good deal,” he said.
For the Vail area, “The alternatives: you want to build a tower, you’ve got to find some property, go through the approximate one-year process for all the studies and approvals and so forth, and then of course spend the money to build a tower.”
Heiden asked how that would compare to the cost of leasing.
“You could certainly build a tower of this size for that amount of money, land purchase or lease or whatever,” Freeman said, “but that’s going to put you down the road at least a year.”
He said he would recommend moving forward with the existing tower if the details can be ironed out.
Supervisor Ty Rosburg said he would prefer to see if the owner would sell the tower to the county.
Vogt asked if the tower would give 95 percent radio coverage 95 percent of the time for the area.
Freeman said he believes the tower would provide the coverage, but said, “We’re not spending a lot of time analyzing RACOM’s coverage plans; we’re accepting their plans.”
Duane Zenk said the tower would provide coverage of Vail and Westside.
For Dow City, Freeman’s plans were still taking shape.
He said he had visited a potential property on the south end of town and had been puzzled by an existing radio tower near the Dow House.
“That tower was built in 2008 and we’re wondering how they got permission to do that,” Freeman said. “Nobody seems to know.”
A radio tower would normally have to be three-quarters of a mile from a registered historic property, he said.
“We’ve got a consultant we work with on historical, archaeological stuff, and I gave him an assignment to ‘see what you can find out,’” Freeman said. “And he said, ‘I can’t find anything.’”
The FCC website did not have any information either, he said.
The tower is on city property and an agreement between the tower owner and the city might allow the county to use the tower because the communications equipment would be for city use, Freeman said.
Understanding how the tower came to be could also be beneficial if the county decides to build a new tower across the street, he said.
“The question is how much time should we invest in finding that out,” Freeman said.
He noted that other properties in Dow City are also being investigated.
For a tower in Manilla, Freeman said, “We haven’t got a whole lot accomplished there.”
He said they have looked at a tower on the west side of town but have not yet spoken with the owners.
A question for the owners would be if they would let the county build a new, larger tower on the property.
“However, it would probably not meet your zoning requirements because of the buildings that are right around there,” he said.
Because Manilla sits in a “low spot,” RACOM has recommended a 300-foot tower for the area.
“We’re thinking we need to look out a little further from town, where the ground starts going up (so) we wouldn’t have to build as big a tower,” Freeman said.
The budget for building three new towers, plus the building, generator, road work and lease for the first year for the Vail tower, comes to about $1.3 million, he said.
Freeman said RACOM told him the cost of the equipment for the towers was $1.34 million.
“Put them together and there’s your magic number,” he said.
Vogt asked if any equipment had already been purchased for the towers yet to be built.
Zenk said equipment had not been purchased.
“This is new money you have to spend,” Freeman said.
Crawford County Auditor Terri Martens said that, depending on how the project is budgeted, the cost might be spread over three years.
Freeman said that the county could proceed essentially right away with the towers in Charter Oak and Vail, but if towers have to be built in Dow City and Manilla, the process would take a year.
“And only after you built the tower are you going to want to get the equipment to put on it,” he said.