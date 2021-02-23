Supervisors meet with LMR consultant; reports progress on final three tower sites

Freeman said he visited the tower site to check it out.

“(We) had some questions about maintenance on it because it looks like it’s been neglected,” he said.

The owners are having a maintenance crew address some of the issues Freeman discovered and also issues from an inspection that was done three years ago.

“They’re going to be working on it over the next month,” he said.

The tower owners do not own the land it sits on; the land is owned by a farmer and leased by the tower owners.

Freeman said the road leading to the tower would need repairs.

He said he did not know if the road’s maintenance was the responsibility of the tower owner or the landowner.

The tower owner has implied that, at the rental price being offered, it would be the county’s responsibility to clean up the road for use, Freeman said.

“I did ask the owner if they would be willing to reduce their price if the county comes in and cleans up the road, and the answer was basically no,” he said. “If the county wants to use that tower you’ll have to do something to clean up that road.”