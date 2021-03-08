Supervisors reject Vail tower for county communications system

The Crawford County Board of Suapervisors on Tuesday rejected the proposed lease of an existing tower in the Vail area for the county’s Land Mobile Radio (LMR) system.
On February 16, Rey Freeman of Rey Freeman Communications Consulting (RFCC), the county’s LMR consultant, recommended a lease on the Vail tower as the quickest way to secure a spot for county communications equipment.
The discussion on Tuesday lasted about 45 minutes; the following is a heavily edited and condensed account.
Crawford County Emergency Management Coordinator Greg Miller, who was in attendance, said he would prefer that the county own a tower to have control of it.
Supervisor Jean Heiden said part of the problem with the existing tower in Vail is that the tower is owned by someone and the land is owned by someone else.
Supervisor Ty Rosburg noted a recording that Supervisor Kyle Schultz had played earlier in the meeting; the recording was of a fire page that was obscured by noise and static when he received it near Charter Oak.
The supervisors discussed earlier in the meeting that fixing the communications problems in the county was a priority.
Miller said the new system would prevent a situation such as one that happened in Schleswig with a Crawford County deputy who was being threatened with a knife but couldn’t contact anyone on his walkie talkie.
Rosburg said he was looking 20 years down the road when even more wind turbines will have been built in the county. He said the costs could be astronomical if the county had to find a new spot for a tower at that time.
He said the county should own the tower so they can control what is on the tower and make sure it is durable enough for whatever equipment might go on it 20 years from now.
Rosburg said the county should also own the land the tower sits on; a change of ownership of land under a leased tower could be a problem for the county.
“It would be hard for me to vote if we don’t own everything,” Rosburg said. “I don’t think any of this property should be viewed as agriculture; at that point it should be viewed as a commercial project because that’s what it would be similar to.”
County Assessor Duane Zenk, who was in attendance, said most cell phone and communications towers are on leased land and probably all are zoned for agriculture.
“It’s an allowable use under ag with a variance,” Zenk said.
Denison City Council Member John Granzen, who was in attendance, asked what would happen if the county can’t buy a piece of land.
“I don’t think we’d have that much trouble if we’re offering a fair price, which we would be,” Rosburg said.
Granzen said farmers are particular and may not want to sell their land.
Rosburg said the county could offer a price above ag land value - and that a landowner might sell because they “want to do something for the greater good of the county.”
Vogt asked if the other supervisors were ready to say that she should tell Freeman to no longer pursue a lease on the Vail tower.
She said she didn’t want Freeman taking the county attorney’s time reviewing a lease if the supervisors aren’t interested in the lease.
Vogt said she had run the numbers and the $1,400 per month lease with a 2% annual increase came out to a total of $408,195.81.
The proposed lease was for 20 years.
Vogt said she would rather spend that money buying land and building a tower.
Rosburg said he would like to give Freeman a directive on time and that he wanted him to “Get after it.”
Heiden asked how much money had already been paid to Freeman.
“Are we going to run out of money before we find a location?” she asked.
Vogt said she thought Freeman had been paid about $6,000 so far.
At the end of the main discussion, the supervisors voted to inform Freeman that they had no interest in the Vail tower lease and to direct him to plan to purchase land for a tower the county would own - or the best option available.