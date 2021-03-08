Supervisors reject Vail tower for county communications system

Rosburg said he was looking 20 years down the road when even more wind turbines will have been built in the county. He said the costs could be astronomical if the county had to find a new spot for a tower at that time.

He said the county should own the tower so they can control what is on the tower and make sure it is durable enough for whatever equipment might go on it 20 years from now.

Rosburg said the county should also own the land the tower sits on; a change of ownership of land under a leased tower could be a problem for the county.

“It would be hard for me to vote if we don’t own everything,” Rosburg said. “I don’t think any of this property should be viewed as agriculture; at that point it should be viewed as a commercial project because that’s what it would be similar to.”

County Assessor Duane Zenk, who was in attendance, said most cell phone and communications towers are on leased land and probably all are zoned for agriculture.

“It’s an allowable use under ag with a variance,” Zenk said.

Denison City Council Member John Granzen, who was in attendance, asked what would happen if the county can’t buy a piece of land.