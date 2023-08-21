Rev. Bill Wrede was a volunteer chaplain on Sept. 11, 2001, in Lower Manhattan in New York City. Chaplain Wrede was four blocks away from the North Tower when it collapsed. After serving bystanders and first responders that day, Chaplain Wrede returned to the site one to three times a week through June 2, 2002, serving first at a respite center for recovery workers and then at the onsite morgue.