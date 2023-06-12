Last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds and officials from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals presented the first of three 2023 Governor's Awards for Quality Care in Health Care Facilities.

The award was given to Denison's Gracewell Nursing Facility.

“Nominations for this award are submitted by facility residents and their family members, making it an especially meaningful honor,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This award is a testament to the high quality of care the Gracewell staff deliver every day and their commitment to serving their residents with dignity and respect.”

Gracewell – An Eventide Community, is an 84-bed nursing facility located at 114 South 20th St. in Denison. Administrator Amy Schultz accepted the award during a ceremony at the facility.

On their recent visit, DIA staff toured the four "neighborhoods" that make up Gracewell. The neighborhoods have their own kitchen and dining areas, gathering areas, laundry rooms, courtyards and state-of-the-art whirlpool room with television and music. The smaller neighborhoods provide a more home-like environment for the residents who live there.

The facility also has a large, centrally-located gathering room where social activities, family gatherings and church services take place.

"The staff at Gracewell reflect the best of Iowa," DIA Director Larry Johnson, Jr., said. "They work hard and treat the residents at the facility as they would their own family. This truly is a special place."

The facility received 12 nominations from residents, former residents and family members.

Resident Helen Siemer nominated Gracewell, “because there isn’t another one that could be as good as this one — it’s wonderful! It’s more like home to me than any other place. They treat me with respect, help me enjoy life and living here.”

Resident Loretta Anderson said they have given her hope back to do things on her own and take care of her every need. “I believe I’m in better shape than when I came here," she said.

Karen Hoffman, nominator and family member of a resident, describes the facility as beautiful, clean, modern and home-like. She said the staff are "wonderful" and "top-notch." The staff truly love their jobs and treat residents with kindness and respect, like they were one of their own family members, she said.

“When walking through the doors, you don’t feel like you are at a nursing facility ... (it's) almost like walking into a hotel and you’re greeted by a smiling staff member at the front desk," Hoffman said.