Graffiti mars Washington Park

On Tuesday, Denison Parks & Rec workers were busy removing graffiti that had defaced fixtures at Washington Park. The damage was an item of discussion during the department head reports at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Brian Kempfert, director of parks and recreation, said he had posted on Facebook for anyone with information to contact his department or the Denison Police Department. The posting got a result, although not what Kempfert had wished for. Someone who saw the two city employees removing the graffiti called them in.

Although the point was ironic, the damage and the work to repair or remove the damage was a serious issue for the city officials. Mayor Pam Soseman asked Kempfert if the posting of signs, not only about graffiti but also about littering, would help. Kempfert’s response was that signs can always be posted but whether they are read or followed is another question.

Soseman pointed out that Kempfert does not have time to spend four hours a day picking up litter in the park, especially when he has little or no seasonal help.