The staff of Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) will hold traveling office hours in 19 counties throughout Iowa during the month of June. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or wishing to share views on matters of federal policy may stop by during the scheduled hours.

Grassley will be represented by his regional directors, Laney Feight of Des Moines, Jonathan Bladt of Council Bluffs, Jacob Bossman of Sioux City and Matt Rector of Waterloo. Senator Grassley will not be in attendance.

Bladt will make a stop in Denison on Tuesday, June 20. He will be at the Crawford County Courthouse, 1202 Broadway, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Grassley’s state offices regularly help constituents contact federal agencies to resolve problems with Social Security payments, military service matters, immigration cases, veteran benefits, IRS challenges and other issues. Iowans can also seek assistance via Grassley’s website.