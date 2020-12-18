Grassley wants to work with Biden on prescription drug pricing

Joe Biden will be the ninth president Sen. Chuck Grassley has served with, and the Iowa Republican is giving him the same treatment as the previous eight.

“Not once have I called any of them to congratulate them,” he said about the Republicans and Democratic presidents during his 46 years in Congress. “So why would I call Biden and congratulate him?”

He hasn’t spoken to Biden since his former Senate colleague from Delaware won the popular vote and Electoral College vote, but the Iowa Republican said Wednesday he’s willing to work with Biden.

In fact, he has a couple of issues in mind.

Grassley has worked with Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden on legislation to rein in prescription drug prices through the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act. It was approved on a bipartisan Finance Committee vote of 19-9.

Although Grassley had support from the Trump White House, he was unable to get Senate leaders — GOP and Democratic — to agree to move the bill forward.

He hopes that will change in a Biden administration.