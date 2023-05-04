Greater Iowa Credit Union is bringing financial literacy education to over 6,300 students and residents in several Iowa counties.

Students at 12 schools and the surrounding community have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device. At a time when a solid foundation of practical financial knowledge is critical, these resources will make a huge impact on users.

Through the Banzai online courses, students try out managing a budget, saving for a goal and dealing with unexpected financial pitfalls. Teachers are able to easily monitor and grade student progress remotely. Other resources, which include articles, calculators and personalized Coach sessions, explain everything from the basics of filing your taxes to how health insurance works. These resources are available at greateriowacu.teachbanzai.com/wellness.

“Thanks to Greater Iowa Credit Union, area students will now have access to a wide array of courses and resources designed to help prepare them for our increasingly complex world,” says Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “We wouldn’t be able to provide these tools without their support.”

Greater Iowa Credit Union is working with Banzai to build financial literacy in the community by investing time, money, industry experience and a variety of credit union resources. Now, they’re taking their commitment to education a step further. Through their help, students have access to Banzai learning tools, virtual or in-classroom presentations from a Greater Iowa Credit Union expert, and even class visits to a branch to see it all in person.

Banzai resources are used by over 100,000 teachers across the U.S. These educational tools align with Iowa’s state curriculum requirements, making the program a fun way for students to gain vital skills and an ideal way for anyone in the community to increase their financial literacy. After finishing the Banzai courses, users will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, and plan for a financially sound future.