Imagine a school where you’re allowed to choose your own curriculum, where you don’t have to sit at a desk in a classroom eight hours a day — where you can follow your passions, even if those passions change halfway through the course.

Now, imagine that those courses are free to attend, funded by educational grants and donations from community members and local businesses.

Interested?

Welcome to IGNITE Pathways, a new career and technical education school that held its grand opening on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in Woodbine.

What is IGNITE Pathways?

The result of more than a decade of carefully cultivating the Woodbine community, IGNITE seeks to reimagine traditional education by partnering with local businesses to provide opportunities and training high school students wouldn’t have access to until college.

Located in a brand new two-story building, IGNITE is outfitted with state-of-the-art technology to help students get hands-on experience in a number of potential occupations and to help adults who want to change gears and start a new career.

“Students will have the opportunity to engage with business leaders in a new way of learning, as well as explore how English, math, social studies and science are relevant to various industries,” IGNITE’s curriculum director Michelle Barry said before the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “This work is changing education, and we truly believe this is an education model that will become part of schools across the state, region and possibly beyond.”

IGNITE offers courses in everything from early childhood development to digital marketing to earning a commercial driver’s license.

Students can learn computer programming and robotics, nursing, graphic design, engineering — even flight training.

“We drive on two things, student requests and industry needs,” Barry told The Nonpareil. “So if industries come to us and say, ‘we need CNAs,’ then we will ramp up CNA. If students come and say, ‘we would like to learn more’ or ‘we would like to explore,’ for example, graphic art and animation, then that’s what we did. And lo and behold, we have two classes and they are packed. They are full. So, students speak, we respond.”

One of the classrooms on the second floor houses a number of desktop computers with simulation software for various vehicles, like tractors, backhoes and semi-trucks. The room also holds three immersive simulators that look like something you’d see at an arcade. The simulators, one for each of the aforementioned vehicles, have driver seats with built-in haptic feedback, which provides the driver with the physical sensation of driving down a highway or plowing a field. If the tractor trailer you’re driving blows a tire, you’ll feel it, and the software will simulate the experience of driving with a flat.

Another classroom holds two flight simulators that look like small cockpits, full of all the buttons, knobs, even the foot pedals one would find in a small private jet. Each cockpit is surrounded by computer screens to allow the pilot to see 180 degrees, from one side of the cockpit to the other.

The early child development classroom has “infant simulators,” like hi-tech baby dolls, that can mimic a variety of conditions a baby could be born with, like fetal-alcohol and shaken baby syndromes, babies born with drug addictions or a premature birth.

Another room held three hospital beds, each with a different lifelike “patient” that can mimic certain medical conditions for nursing students to practice with.

Why Woodbine?

Over the last several years, the stars have aligned in such a way as to make IGNITE’s 45,0000-square-foot facility a reality, but only after a lot of groundwork had been laid.

“You have to have three things in order to have this level of innovation happen,” said Justin Wagner, superintendent of Woodbine Community Schools. “You gotta have the community ready, you gotta have a business and industry in the community that’s willing to support it and you gotta have a school system that’s willing to do it.”

In Woodbine, a rural community about 40 miles north of Council Bluffs, IGNITE found all three.

“There’s very few communities in my experience that have all three,” Wagner said. “Now, sometimes, you have two out of three, right? But a lot of things impact that. Turnover rates, you know, one person leaves and (the project) dies. Multiple people get reelected or unelected. And, so, we think we have lightning in a bottle in terms of, the soil is rich for this innovation. It just is.

“Now you’re seeing the fruit of it today, but this thing’s been growing for a while, and to be honest with you, it’s probably been growing for about 15 years. They’ve had pockets of it and now all of it’s just come together. Now you have all three of those lanes saying, ‘hey, let’s do something new and different,’ and so this is the result of it.”

The will to change

Wagner, who has been an educator for more than 20 years, admits that change isn’t always easy, but he knows that just because something has been done a certain way for a long time, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other ways to do it.

“I think education as a whole, sometimes we’re reluctant to move and change,” Wagner said. “It’s not that we don’t want to, there’s a lot of layering and a lot of leveling that gets in the way. And, if I’m being really vulnerable, if I’m an educator, I don’t keep my job for being innovative. I don’t, because it’s hard and people don’t like it.”

Going through the COVID pandemic opened a lot of peoples’ eyes to alternative learning methods, Wagner said.

“There’s so many horrible things that happened through that, but there was an opportunity there, too, to do better,” he said. “I believe what the pandemic taught us is that learning does not have to be in any certain time in any certain way. It can be in lots of different ways and lots of different times. … We found a new way to connect with (students), and our new way of connecting with them will ensure that the stick and stay ability of what they’re learned lasts longer. We just had to have the collective will to do it, and that’s what you saw in this community now, kind of the collective will to change, and we’re just getting started.”

DOD partnership

While the majority of the facility was built by Omaha-based NuStyle Development, certain segments of construction were held back for Innovative Readiness Training, a U.S. Department of Defense program that partners military personnel and resources with local community projects to provide real-world training opportunities.

“Military needs ‘x’ amount of training every year in construction trades, and we’re an engineering unit,” said Chief Master Sgt. Ken Bennett, IRT project manager. “We come together with a local community, and they have the venue and the money, or the venue and the supplies, we come in with the manpower and the equipment. So we get the skill set, they get the final product.”

Members of the 307th Bomb Wing Civil Engineer Squadron out of Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, spent months in Woodbine completing construction.

In discussions with NuStyle before construction began, the development company agreed to set aside some of the trade work, like HVAC systems, electrical and plumbing, so the IRT could put its unit to work.

“They put aside ‘x’ amount of work so we can come in, help out with the project, give them real world experience, but it gives the community a real product, something that’s tangible,” Bennett said.

The partnership between IGNITE and IRT went very smoothly, thanks in part to Wagner’s own military background.

“What’s unique with him is, he is the vice wing commander — so he’s number two in charge — of the Air National Guard for Iowa, for Sioux City, so he has a little insight,” Bennett said.