Mason Herman, Missouri Valley, said that the members within 4-H make the fair and other activities so much fun. He’s worked with horses since he could walk. “Everyone is so positive and helpful and there is always a helping hand when someone needs it,” he said.
Brandt Schaben, with father Austin Schaben looking on, shows off his calf, Cruella, in preparation for the Open Division of the Bucket Bottle Calf event. Brandt is a 4-year old from Dunlap who said he really likes feeding his calf and getting to show her to people at the fair.
Adi Roden is about to plunge into cold water in the dunk tank at the Harrison County Fair. Roden is a freshman at Missouri Valley High school, and her cheerleading team manned the dunk tank to earn funds for uniforms and supplies.
Antoinette De Villiers and Wynand LaGrange are first time Harrison County Fair goers and are enjoying a shaved ice. De Villiers and LaGrange are from South Africa working for Two Oaks Great Angus, LLC, Dunlap.
Ivan Rains from Pisgah said the best part of taking care of his calf, Penelope, is washing her, but he didn’t care for having to make sure she doesn’t get through the fence. Rains took part in the Discover 4-H Division.