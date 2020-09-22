Harvest arrives early

“If people have downed corn, they have to look at the economics of getting it out on time.”

The stalks are only going to get worse.

“If the wind comes up and hits us, those cornstalks are going to fall over,” Witt said. “You have to harvest everything in the order you want to - knowing that your corn crop probably isn’t going to stand for the whole season. It might – and I’ll be very happy to be wrong – but I’m not betting a lot on it.”

Downed corn can only be harvested in one direction, which will take a lot more time.

“They have to go extra slow so they can get underneath that corn, pick it up and feed it into the head,” Witt said. “If they go too fast, it will jam and then they have to get out, clean out the head, shut everything down, and then fire back up.”

Farmers are going to be frustrated by the amount of time some fields take to harvest, he said.

Safety concerns also increase when harvesting downed crops.