Harvest Moon
Harvest Moon

Full moon
William D. Mundt

The full moon closest to the autumnal equinox is known as the Harvest Moon; it appeared on Thursday night, October 1. October is a “Blue Moon” month with two full moons. The second, the Blue Moon, will appear on October 31. Photo by Dan Mundt

