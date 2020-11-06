Harvest nears the end; yields down but not disastrous

He said most farmers he has talked to are pleasantly surprised with the yield they’ve been able to get.

“It’s not as high as they want it to be, but I would say they are surprised enough to say, ‘Okay, we can handle this,’” Witt said.

“I don’t think anyone will be happy with what they had, but I think they will accept it as being a bad year and move on.”

Crawford County escaped the catastrophic damage that happened to the east.

“When you get a little further east, there were fields that had to be plowed under with derecho damage,” Witt said. “Most of those (farmers) got an insurance check out of those fields. It’s not want you want but at the end of the day it’s not nothing.”

The soybean harvest is complete in Crawford County and the corn harvest will soon be done as well, he said.

“You won’t find a soybean field anywhere,” he said.

Witt said the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) listed the corn harvest as 93 percent complete, but he said it’s closer to 95 percent.