Harvest nears the end; yields down but not disastrous

“I would have felt we would have been done (with the corn harvest) by now, but we’re in the slow creeping phase because it’s taking so long because of the downed corn,” said ISU Extension Field Agronomist Mike Witt.
Corn damaged by the July derecho is the cause of the slow harvest pace.
The summer drought and the effects of the derecho caused a loss of yield in corn and soybeans in Crawford County, Witt said.
“For corn, I think at the end of the day we’ll be around that 200 (bushel per acre) mark for the county, which is significantly below what we’ve been hitting the last few years,” he said.
“In the last few years the averages for the county have been around 215 to 230 (bushels).”
Soybean yields have shown a little more variability than the corn yields, he said.
“I think we’re probably going to be in the 55 to 60 bushel average,” Witt said. “Some of them are okay but some of them didn’t have the pod formation.”
The soybean yield average in Crawford County last year was about 62 bushels per acre, he said.
“So if we drop it back to 55, that’s a big chunk going out of there, but you’re still getting 55 bushels. It’s not like 30,” Witt said. “It’s not good, it’s not what you want, but it’s not the end of the world.”
He said most farmers he has talked to are pleasantly surprised with the yield they’ve been able to get.
“It’s not as high as they want it to be, but I would say they are surprised enough to say, ‘Okay, we can handle this,’” Witt said.
“I don’t think anyone will be happy with what they had, but I think they will accept it as being a bad year and move on.”
Crawford County escaped the catastrophic damage that happened to the east.
“When you get a little further east, there were fields that had to be plowed under with derecho damage,” Witt said. “Most of those (farmers) got an insurance check out of those fields. It’s not want you want but at the end of the day it’s not nothing.”
The soybean harvest is complete in Crawford County and the corn harvest will soon be done as well, he said.
“You won’t find a soybean field anywhere,” he said.
Witt said the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) listed the corn harvest as 93 percent complete, but he said it’s closer to 95 percent.
“There will be a field here or there that you will see, but we’re just about done,” he said. “I’d say the whole western side of the state, other than southwest Iowa, we’re pretty much done. We’re further ahead than anyone else in the state.”
Conditions at present are good for fall nitrogen application and fall tillage, he said.
Witt recommends that farmers anticipate a lot more volunteer corn next year.
“In those fields that were down there will be a higher percentage of volunteer corn next year, so make sure to factor that in when you think about soybean herbicide (when going from corn to soybeans),” he said.
“Usually people skimp on the corn killer in there because it’s not that big of a thing. This time we’re going to need to go the full rate on that to make sure we get all of that taken care of.”