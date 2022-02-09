HCCB welcomes Nate Epperson as newest board member

Nate Epperson, of Missouri Valley, is the newest board member for the Harrison County Conservation Board. He replaces Pete Ryerson.

Epperson attended Logan-Magnolia High School and then graduated from Iowa Western Community College with an Associate’s Degree in architectural engineering.

He was a land surveyor for about 14 years and then made the switch to an engineering technician with the Iowa Department of Transportation out of Council Bluffs.

He assists in snow plowing locally out of the Missouri Valley maintenance garage.

Epperson and his wife, Sarah, along with their children, Madison-9 and Charlie-6, live on a hobby farm full of animals that keeps them very busy. The family enjoys hunting, fishing, road trips and hanging out with friends.

Conservation board members are volunteers that assist in setting policy and management goals for Harrison County's 18 park and wildlife areas.