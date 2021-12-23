 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Head on collision on Highway 59 sends two to the hospital

  • Updated
  • 0

A head-on collision occurred at 4:36 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 59 north of Schleswig.

The Iowa State Patrol said that Austin Wulf, 35, of Denison, was driving a 2006 GMC Envoy south on Highway 59 and Beth Weber, 28, of Mapleton, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala north on Highway 59. Wulf crossed the center line for an unknown reason and the two vehicles collided head on just south of A Avenue.

The state patrol report said that Weber was wearing a seatbelt and Wulf was not.

Both drivers were transported by Crawford County EMS to Crawford County Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joel Gustafson

Funeral services for Joel Gustafson, 66, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison …

Shirley Kastner

Funeral services for Shirley Kastner, 86, of Kiron, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 23, at Kiron Baptist Church with burial at …

Marcella Petersen

Funeral services for Marcella Petersen, 92, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in S…

Dorothy Kusel

Funeral services for Dorothy Kusel, 98, of Manning, will be conducted on Wednesday December 22, at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Manni…

Phyllis Utsinger

Funeral services for Phyllis Utsinger, 92, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 18, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denis…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Hong Kong university dismantles Tiananmen statue, sparks outcry