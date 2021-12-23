Head on collision on Highway 59 sends two to the hospital

A head-on collision occurred at 4:36 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 59 north of Schleswig.
The Iowa State Patrol said that Austin Wulf, 35, of Denison, was driving a 2006 GMC Envoy south on Highway 59 and Beth Weber, 28, of Mapleton, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala north on Highway 59. Wulf crossed the center line for an unknown reason and the two vehicles collided head on just south of A Avenue.
The state patrol report said that Weber was wearing a seatbelt and Wulf was not.
Both drivers were transported by Crawford County EMS to Crawford County Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.