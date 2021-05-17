Hearing set for May 26 for pending motions in defamation suit involving city clerk and city manager against former mayor and councilman

In his motion, Phillips said that his clients, Beymer and Curnyn, are entitled to the judgment notwithstanding the verdict because they filed a motion for directed verdict on April 18 in anticipation of Koch and Crawford resting their case. Phillips said the court should have directed a verdict for his clients on the three statements central to the lawsuit because evidence was insufficient to show the statements were made with actual malice, and the statements were privileged (statements made in the performance of official duties).

In his resistance, Sherinian said the defendants used a barely-addressed constitutional defense once the trial was over and the verdict had been rendered but continue to use an ambush strategy he accuses the defense of employing.

He said if the First Amendment argument had been properly brought to the attention of the court and the parties before the trial, the evidence could have been tailored to avoid the constitutional issue and a proper verdict rendered but instead, the defendants have created a potential for a second trial “which will, in all probability, lead to the same result.”