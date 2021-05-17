Hearing set for May 26 for pending motions in defamation suit involving city clerk and city manager against former mayor and councilman

Judge Duane E. Hoffmeyer has set a video hearing for 1 p.m. on May 26 for all pending motions filed in the defamation lawsuit involving Denison City Clerk Lisa Koch and City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford against former Mayor Jared Beymer and Councilman Corey Curnyn.
An eight-person jury voted unanimously on April 20 to award $215,000 to Koch and $125,000 to Crawford.
Awarding of damages was based on a February 22, 2018, statement made by Beymer at a job performance review meeting of Koch, that Koch had lied about an offer of employment made to Trisha Fink, a candidate for the position of administrative assistant; a statement made by Beymer at an August 8, 2018, non-public meeting that a survey Koch had prepared on firefighter salaries from other communities was a “bald-faced lie; and a statement made by Curnyn at a January 24, 2019, city council meeting, “We haven’t touched on one percent of what the investigation was about,” after the executive summary of an investigation had been presented.
On April 29, Douglas Phillips, attorney for Beymer and Curnyn, filed a motion for a judgment notwithstanding the verdict or a new trial. A motion for a judgment notwithstanding the verdict asks the judge to enter a judgment for the party that lost a lawsuit, despite the decision of the jury.
On May 10 Mark Sherinian, counsel for Koch and Crawford, filed a resistance to Phillips’ motion and requested an oral argument.
In his motion, Phillips said that his clients, Beymer and Curnyn, are entitled to the judgment notwithstanding the verdict because they filed a motion for directed verdict on April 18 in anticipation of Koch and Crawford resting their case. Phillips said the court should have directed a verdict for his clients on the three statements central to the lawsuit because evidence was insufficient to show the statements were made with actual malice, and the statements were privileged (statements made in the performance of official duties).
In his resistance, Sherinian said the defendants used a barely-addressed constitutional defense once the trial was over and the verdict had been rendered but continue to use an ambush strategy he accuses the defense of employing.
He said if the First Amendment argument had been properly brought to the attention of the court and the parties before the trial, the evidence could have been tailored to avoid the constitutional issue and a proper verdict rendered but instead, the defendants have created a potential for a second trial “which will, in all probability, lead to the same result.”
Sherinian refuted 19 points made in the defendants’ motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict or a new trial. Among the arguments Sherinian makes are that the statements made in the defendants’ motion go beyond evidence offered at trial, include evidence not admitted during the trial and statements not supported by evidence or testimony.
Because the defendants did not argue that Curnyn’s one percent statement was constitutionally protected speech, Sherinian argued that the defendants cannot make that argument in the motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict.
Sherinian listed 15 points about statements or conduct of Beymer and Curnyn and said the conduct was sufficient for the jury to find that that their conduct was outrageous. On this point Sherinian said if the defense had properly raised the First Amendment issue and the court had the opportunity to more specifically instruct the jury on what evidence they should consider in regards to outrageous conduct, the jury would have reached the same conclusion.
He said there was more than sufficient evidence to submit the plaintiffs’ claims to the jury and that they (Koch and Crawford) suffered both physical symptoms and notable distressful reactions.
Sherinian also argued that Beymer’s statement that Koch had lied about the offer made to Trisha Fink was not made in good faith and was made with actual malice. He made a similar argument concerning Beymer’s “bald-faced lie” about Koch’s firefighter salary survey. Regarding Curnyn’s one-percent comment, he argued that “any intelligent person would understand that this statement was about Crawford and Koch who were the persons who were being investigated.”