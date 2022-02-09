 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helen Malloy

Mass of Christian Burial for Helen Malloy, 99, of Westside, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 12, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial at St. Ann Cemetery in Vail.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 11, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with a rosary at 4 p.m.

She died Tuesday, February 8, at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll.

Survivors include her children, Mary Gray, of Marion, Katie Lawler, of Carroll, Pat Malloy, of Westside, Mike Malloy, of Omaha, Nebraska, and Sheila Nebbia, of Omaha; 15 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

