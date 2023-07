Denison will once again be a part of the Highway 141 Garage Sales on Aug. 4-5, 2023. Listings are free for Denison residents.

Call or stop by the CDC office or email sbonner@cdcia.org with the location, dates and times of the sale, and a short list of items for sale. Your listing will be on the official event website at 141sale.org as well as the map of Denison sales available locally.