Historic preservation commission grant funds available; deadline is March 31

“We want to keep history alive in Crawford County,” said Amy Pieper.
Grant funds are now available from the Crawford County Historic Preservation Commission (CCHPC) to help do just that.
“The grants are for anyone in Crawford County that has a historic place they’re trying to revive or maintain,” she said.
Pieper, a CCHPC member, said the commission will distribute $4,000 to historic sites in Crawford County that meet the qualifications.
“We want this money to go to the local historic homes, buildings or places,” she said.
Private homes don’t qualify.
“The funds are for places that people can actually go visit,” she said.
Sites don’t need to be on the National Register of Historic Places to qualify, she said.
“Any building that is deemed ‘public use’ is eligible,” she said.
The site must be located in Crawford County, can be publicly or privately owned, and must be accessible to the public.
O’Meara’s bar in Dow City qualified for a CCHPC grant a year ago; the bar is located in a building that has housed a variety of businesses over the years. It qualified because people can visit during open hours.
“They took an old building and restored it,” Pieper said. “Now it’s beautiful inside.”
In recent years, CCHPC has also funded projects at the Klondike Hotel in Manilla, the Dow House in Dow City and at the McHenry house, among others.
The ongoing restoration at the Shaw House would be eligible because the first floor will be open to the public when the project is finished, Pieper said.
Funds for the grants are provided by the Crawford County Board of Supervisors.
Improvement projects have to have been started and completed between May 31, 2020, and June 1, 2021, according to the guidelines.
Improvements include landscaping, painting, wallpapering, refinishing wood, minor repairs, etc. Projects must enhance or improve the historic value of the property.
Receipts for completed projects must be submitted. Estimates in the form of vendor statements or written estimate quotes must be submitted for all projects started or contemplated.
All evidence of statements must be submitted with the grant application form.
Applications must be postmarked or hand delivered to the Crawford County Auditor’s Office by March 31.
Photos of completed projects must be submitted on or before June 1, 2021.