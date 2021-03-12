Historic preservation commission grant funds available; deadline is March 31

“We want to keep history alive in Crawford County,” said Amy Pieper.

Grant funds are now available from the Crawford County Historic Preservation Commission (CCHPC) to help do just that.

“The grants are for anyone in Crawford County that has a historic place they’re trying to revive or maintain,” she said.

Pieper, a CCHPC member, said the commission will distribute $4,000 to historic sites in Crawford County that meet the qualifications.

“We want this money to go to the local historic homes, buildings or places,” she said.

Private homes don’t qualify.

“The funds are for places that people can actually go visit,” she said.

Sites don’t need to be on the National Register of Historic Places to qualify, she said.

“Any building that is deemed ‘public use’ is eligible,” she said.

The site must be located in Crawford County, can be publicly or privately owned, and must be accessible to the public.