Holt speaks about continuing the fight for liberty handed to us by fallen veterans

“Lt. Col. McCrae’s words were a profound warning to future generations not to drop the torch of liberty but instead to stand strong against the enemies of freedom,” Holt continued. “Not capitulation to a false peace that robs our nation of liberty. Not a cry for peace at all costs; just the opposite.”

Holt read the last verse of the poem: “Take up our quarrel with the foe. To you from failing hands we throw the torch. Be yours to hold it high. If ye break faith with us who die we shall not sleep, though poppies grow in Flanders field.”

“These words demand that today we honor those who died for our freedom by taking up the quarrel. We must keep fighting for liberty and the foundational values of our nation,” said Holt.

“They have thrown the torch of liberty and we are to hold it high. We dare not break faith with those who died for the ideals of America. As Lt. Col. McCrae so eloquently put it, if we break faith, if we do not defend the torch of freedom and America’s ideals, our dead will have died in vain and they will not sleep.

“The best way, the truest way to honor our fallen war heroes is to take up their cause and never let the torch of liberty grow dull or be extinguished.”