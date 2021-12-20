Home for the Holidays Community members encouraged to adopt WESCO homes and individuals

by Dan Mundt

Wednesday, December 22 at 5 p.m. is the deadline to adopt a house for the 2021 WESCO Industries “Home for the Holidays” program.

WESCO serves intellectually disabled adults in the community.

“We always have some individuals who aren’t able to go home for the holidays, or don’t necessarily have anyone to go home to,” said Sara Woerdehoff, WESCO assistant marketing director.

“Home for the Holidays” is a good way for community members to help spread holiday cheer to those individuals, she said.

“WESCO is a big family and we take care of each other, and the community also takes care of WESCO and our members,” Woerdehoff said.

“Adopting a home means helping us provide games, crafts, and other items to help our members celebrate the holidays.”

WESCO has 14 homes – and 12 still need to be adopted.

Interested individuals or businesses should start by contacting Woerdehoff by phone at 712-263-6141 or by email at swoerdehoff@wescoind.org.

“I’ll ask them a few questions about whether they want to adopt a female house or a male house, or an entire house or just one individual,” she said. “I’ll ask them some questions about what they’re looking for, and I’ll pair them with someone on this end.”

Woerdehoff maintains a list from which individuals may choose gifts to donate.

“You can adopt a single individual or an entire house,” she said.

Gifts may be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Wednesday at the main WESCO building at 415 S 11th Street in Denison.

The gifts may be delivered wrapped or unwrapped.

“We had such a great turnout last year that I ran out of WESCO members to pair with community members and businesses,” Woerdehoff said.