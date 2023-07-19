The third Hot Summer Nights of the season was held in uptown Denison on Thursday, July 13.
Broadway was closed off from 14th Street to Avenue C for the event, which included a fundraiser for the new Wellness Center.
The final Hot Summer Nights of the year is set for Friday, Aug. 4.
Scott Stewart
