Housing agency puts pencil to Homes for Iowa budget

After receiving a plumbing quote for a Homes for Iowa house to be placed on a vacant lot on Avenue C, members of the Denison Community Housing Agency put paper to pencil last week to see how quotes and bids have been aligning with their budget.
The agency members received two quotes, one in the amount of $16,500 from Chad’s Plumbing and the other in the amount of $18,200 from Scheck’s Plumbing.
Both quotes were over the original budgeted amount of $5,000 to do the plumbing and heating for the basement, plus $3,000 for the utility hookups, but Denison City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford pointed out more plumbing work had been added since that amount was put in the budget.
The housing agency made a recommendation for the city council to accept the low quote from Chad’s Plumbing after Crawford said he felt good about the price, considering the amount of the quote and what had been listed on the preliminary budget.
“These are two accomplish plumbers that have done a lot of this work, and they were pretty close in their quotes,” Crawford said. “The number that was put on the budget didn’t have all the information. Two sump pits, setting up the basement for a bathroom and a shower and other work was added after the $5,000 amount was put in the budget.”
Homes for Iowa is an Iowa Prison Industries affordable housing initiative. The houses are built near the Newton Correctional Facility by offenders, who are trained in the skilled building trades.
The original budget set by the housing agency for the Homes for Iowa housing project was $155,000. That is based on information from the Iowa Prison Industries that $155,000 was the lowest amount they’ve been able to place a house in a community to date.
However, Crawford pointed out that the city council had approved the housing agency to spend up to $165,000 from the city’s low- to moderate-income fund.
Cost of the house and delivery by Iowa Prison Industries is $75,000 and the city paid $10,000 for the lot.
The agency had a bid of $41,300 for the foundation and basement from Frazier Contracting. This includes excavation, the basement floor, a stairway and an egress window. Crawford said $1,500 could be subtracted from the bid amount because the project would not need the additional interior footings that had been part of the bid specifications. That would reduce Frazier’s bid to $39,800.
However, the city council will take up a request from Frazier Contracting today to increase its original bid by $1,000 to compensate for an increase in materials. An email sent to the city office said that increases have been experienced on the window, window well and lumber for the stairs and rebar, along with increases for other materials.
Other estimated expenses for the project are the following.
Sidewalk and driveway: $10,000. The housing agency anticipates the driveway would come off 2nd Avenue North. The scope of the driveway paving may be decided in conjunction with whoever purchases the house. Space is available on the lot for a garage, if the owner chooses to build one after purchasing the house.
Floor coverings: $6,000. The main floor is 1,216 square feet, allowing about $5 per square foot for flooring, although the space taken up by the basement stairway and the kitchen cabinets would have to be subtracted from the total flooring area.
Appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer): $4,000. The housing agency suggested scratch and dent products to lower the costs and stay within budget.
Tree removal: Brian Kempford would take the trees down if he could harvest the lumber. Denison Public Works would seed the lot using about $100 worth of seed, Crawford estimated.
“All things considered, we’ve been somewhat able to stay on track,” said agency board member Evan Blakley. “If you go over on certain items you try to get creative on others and ask for help from city partners.”
The housing agency continues to work on a low- to moderate-income family application for a Homes for Iowa home. Agency board members received a template of an application, provided by Region XII Council of Governments, to consider and confer upon at their next meeting.