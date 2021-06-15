Housing agency puts pencil to Homes for Iowa budget

After receiving a plumbing quote for a Homes for Iowa house to be placed on a vacant lot on Avenue C, members of the Denison Community Housing Agency put paper to pencil last week to see how quotes and bids have been aligning with their budget.

The agency members received two quotes, one in the amount of $16,500 from Chad’s Plumbing and the other in the amount of $18,200 from Scheck’s Plumbing.

Both quotes were over the original budgeted amount of $5,000 to do the plumbing and heating for the basement, plus $3,000 for the utility hookups, but Denison City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford pointed out more plumbing work had been added since that amount was put in the budget.

The housing agency made a recommendation for the city council to accept the low quote from Chad’s Plumbing after Crawford said he felt good about the price, considering the amount of the quote and what had been listed on the preliminary budget.

“These are two accomplish plumbers that have done a lot of this work, and they were pretty close in their quotes,” Crawford said. “The number that was put on the budget didn’t have all the information. Two sump pits, setting up the basement for a bathroom and a shower and other work was added after the $5,000 amount was put in the budget.”