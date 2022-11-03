Hunger Fighters food distribution on November 15

The Crawford County Hunger Fighters food distribution is planned for Tuesday, November 15, at the United Presbyterian Church, 205 North 24th Street in Denison. The drive-through pickup will be from 3 to 5 p.m.

TEFAP forms are used to verify income eligibility. If you have not completed a current year form you may be asked to do so. Proxy consent forms, which are used for picking up another person’s food, will not need to be renewed unless there are changes.

Recipients may notice changes in the amount of food received as Siouxland Foodbank experiences the economic stress of food price increases. The Hunger Fighters organization asks that people abide by the policy of one allotment of food per household.

Monetary donations made to Crawford County Hunger Fighters may be dropped off at V & H Tire, The Hoffman Agency, or Our Savior Lutheran Church.