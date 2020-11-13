Hunger Fighters food distribution on Tuesday

The next Crawford County Hunger Fighters food distribution will be Tuesday, November 17, at the United Presbyterian Church, 205 North 24th Street in Denison. Hours are 3-5:30 p.m.
The free food distribution is open to all who live in Crawford County and are in need of food assistance.
The program gives away an abundance of quality food through a drive-up distribution.
Food distributions are in cooperation with the Siouxland Food Bank. They take place on the third Tuesday of the month.
Home delivery is available only for those who are restricted to their home, or do not have access to a vehicle. For home delivery assistance call 712-263-4130.