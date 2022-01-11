ICA to offer free educational programs; first one in Carroll on January 26

The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association (ICA) will host three educational programs in January and March.
The free programs include a meal, educational sessions, a tradeshow, and an industry update from the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Beef Industry Council.
Producers can register to attend by calling 515-296-2266. Walk-ins are welcome. People do not need to be a member of the ICA to attend.
Following is the program that will be presented in western Iowa.
Wednesday, January 26, 5 p.m.: Carrollton Hotel & Event Center, 1730 Highway 71 North, Carroll
Topics and speakers
Risk Management for Cattle Producers: Tim Christensen, ISU farm management specialist will primarily focus on educating producers on livestock risk products and other insurance products available to producers.
Cattle Market Situation and Outlook: Troy Applehans, CattleFax, will compare data, discuss trends and give potential insight as to what producers might expect in the cattle and grain markets this year.
The other two programs will be in Graettinger on January 27 and in West Union on March 3. The program in Graettinger will be the same as the one in Carroll. The program in West Union will feature pre-breeding preparation for the cow herd and a presentation on cattle market situation and outlook by Lance Zimmerman from CattleFax.