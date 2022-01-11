ICA to offer free educational programs; first one in Carroll on January 26

The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association (ICA) will host three educational programs in January and March.

The free programs include a meal, educational sessions, a tradeshow, and an industry update from the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Beef Industry Council.

Producers can register to attend by calling 515-296-2266. Walk-ins are welcome. People do not need to be a member of the ICA to attend.

Following is the program that will be presented in western Iowa.

Wednesday, January 26, 5 p.m.: Carrollton Hotel & Event Center, 1730 Highway 71 North, Carroll

Topics and speakers

Risk Management for Cattle Producers: Tim Christensen, ISU farm management specialist will primarily focus on educating producers on livestock risk products and other insurance products available to producers.

Cattle Market Situation and Outlook: Troy Applehans, CattleFax, will compare data, discuss trends and give potential insight as to what producers might expect in the cattle and grain markets this year.