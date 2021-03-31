Ida County woman named KCAU 9 Remarkable Woman of Siouxland

Kris Gunderson, Odebolt, was selected as KCAU 9's "Remarkable Woman of Siouxland" for 2021.The announcement was made Tuesday, March 30, on KCAU 9 News.

Gunderson received $1,000 from KCAU, Sioux City, to be divided equally between the Community Basket-Ida, for which she is chairman, and the Iowa SIDS Foundation.

Gunderson was selected from over 35 regional nominees, based on criteria such as community contributions, self-achievement and impact on families. KCAU 9 featured four finalists during March in conjunction with National Women's Month.

The Remarkable Women project was initiated in 2019 by KCAU 9's parent company, Nexstar, to its 116 television stations across the country.

Gunderson’s story will be part of a one-hour "Remarkable Women" special to air on KCAU 9 on Sunday, April 11, at 4 p.m.