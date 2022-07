Mass of Christian Burial for Imelda Kerkhoff, 91, of Manning, will be conducted on Monday, July 11, at 10:30 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church.

A rosary will be recited by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, at Sacred Heart Church, followed by visitation with the family from 5-7 p.m..

She died Wednesday, July 6, at Accura Healthcare of Manning.