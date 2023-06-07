People from many cultures call the Denison area home. Such diversity is worth celebrating.

That’s why the public should mark down Saturday, June 24, on their calendar for something special to enjoy.

The Denison chapter of The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) will host its Second Annual Immigrant Heritage Festival, a joyous event recognizing the richness of the area’s many cultures.

“The festival helps create an inclusive and welcoming environment where people from various backgrounds can come together, learn from one another and celebrate their shared humanity,” said Alma Puga, president of the Denison LULAC Council.

A parade in uptown Denison will lead off the event at 2:30 p.m. The festival, in Washington Park, begins at 3 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. The event includes include an art contest, different cultural foods and performances. The festival also raises funds for local scholarships. Last year, more than $6,000 was raised with an estimated 1,000 people in attendance, Puga said.

For more information about the IHF, visit https://bit.ly/IHF2023Website.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is the nation’s largest and oldest Latino civil rights, volunteer-based organization. LULAC Council No. 381 (Denison), founded in October 2019, is one of more than 1,000 LULAC councils nationwide.