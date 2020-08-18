You have permission to edit this article.
In the books: celebration of a librarian's career
Sandy Haynes was surprised with gifts and presentations on her last day of work at Norelius Community Library on Friday. Haynes has been employed by the library for more than 34 years - about all but three of them as assistant library director. She and her husband, Mark, are moving to their dream retirement area at Table Rock Lake, Missouri. Photos by Gordon Wolf

