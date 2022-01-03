Funeral services for Ina Knop, 91, of Denison, will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 7, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment will be conducted in the spring at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.

She died Friday, December 31, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include her daughter, Virginia Vanga Schembri, of California; one sister, Millie Lill, of Denison; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.