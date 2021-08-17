Individual claims he had been shot but was injured by breaking out a window

At about 6:59 p.m. today, the Denison Police Department received a report from an individual who claimed he had been shot.

While responding to the call, officers encountered the individual near the business district. The male subject appeared to be under the influence of drugs or experiencing a mental health crisis.

The subject had a couple of severe lacerations to his leg and other scratches on his arm. The wounds were not consistent with a gunshot wound. First aid was given, and he was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers were able to track the subject’s route back to a residence in the 200 block of South 9th Street in Denison. Evidence at the residence indicated the subject’s wounds were caused by breaking out a window and cutting himself on broken glass.