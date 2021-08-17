 Skip to main content
Individual claims he had been shot but was injured by breaking out a window
At about 6:59 p.m. today, the Denison Police Department received a report from an individual who claimed he had been shot.

While responding to the call, officers encountered the individual near the business district. The male subject appeared to be under the influence of drugs or experiencing a mental health crisis.

The subject had a couple of severe lacerations to his leg and other scratches on his arm. The wounds were not consistent with a gunshot wound. First aid was given, and he was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers were able to track the subject’s route back to a residence in the 200 block of South 9th Street in Denison. Evidence at the residence indicated the subject’s wounds were caused by breaking out a window and cutting himself on broken glass.

The subject was not able to provide any information to officers or medical staff. There is nothing to indicate this was anything more than an accidental injury and the individual has not been positively identified at this time.

