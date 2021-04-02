Individuals 18 and older can get Moderna vaccine at CCMH starting Monday

In her COVID-19 report to the Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Trustees on Monday evening, Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration, reported that the hospital is currently administering between 200 and 250 doses of vaccine per week.

The number depends on the vaccine allocation the hospital receives, she said.

“Of course, some of those are the second doses, but the majority of them are first doses of the vaccine,” Rasmussen said. “We’re still having people wanting to get the vaccine, which is a good thing.”

CCMH is guaranteed the allocation for second doses when they are due, she said.

“And we do pull extra doses,” Rasmussen said. “Typically, each week we pull anywhere from five to ten extra doses.”

The hospital is administering 100 to 150 first doses each week and the rest are second doses, she said.

Rasmussen noted that everyone 18 and older will be eligible for the vaccine at CCMH on April 5 (Monday).

Statewide, individuals 16 and older will be eligible on Monday, but CCMH only provides the Moderna vaccine, which is restricted to 18 and above.