Individuals 18 and older can get Moderna vaccine at CCMH starting Monday

In her COVID-19 report to the Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Trustees on Monday evening, Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration, reported that the hospital is currently administering between 200 and 250 doses of vaccine per week.
The number depends on the vaccine allocation the hospital receives, she said.
“Of course, some of those are the second doses, but the majority of them are first doses of the vaccine,” Rasmussen said. “We’re still having people wanting to get the vaccine, which is a good thing.”
CCMH is guaranteed the allocation for second doses when they are due, she said.
“And we do pull extra doses,” Rasmussen said. “Typically, each week we pull anywhere from five to ten extra doses.”
The hospital is administering 100 to 150 first doses each week and the rest are second doses, she said.
Rasmussen noted that everyone 18 and older will be eligible for the vaccine at CCMH on April 5 (Monday).
Statewide, individuals 16 and older will be eligible on Monday, but CCMH only provides the Moderna vaccine, which is restricted to 18 and above.
Individuals can call the clinic to get on the schedule, Rasmussen said.
Trustee Greg Kehl said an acquaintance had commented to him that the vaccine clinic at the hospital is well organized and noted how little time it took.
“The clinic has done a phenomenal job organizing it,” Rasmussen agreed.
Chairman Jay Mendlik commended Rasmussen for leading the pandemic effort at the hospital.
“Your experience, your knowledge, your knowhow and consistency have been tremendous throughout this entire pandemic,” Mendlik said. “We can’t thank you enough for all the hard work and dedication you’ve provided to us.”
“CCMH has a phenomenal team,” Rasmussen said. “It has been just tremendous working with every single person here.”
CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck agreed with the assessment of the team, but also pointed out that Rasmussen is well respected, was “calm, cool, collected” the entire time and is the reason the hospital has done well during the pandemic.