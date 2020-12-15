Interest rates, demand and government payments help drive up Iowa land values

The average value of land in Crawford County increased by about $270 an acre compared to a year ago.

Results of Iowa State University Center for Agricultural and Rural Development’s annual land value survey showed the average value of Crawford County land at $8,250 per acre this November, compared to $7,979 per acre in November 2019.

The survey results were released on Tuesday.

The statewide average land value increased by $127 per acre, from $7,432 in November 2019 to $7,559 in November 2020.

The release that accompanied the survey results said favorable interest rates, a strong demand for land and substantial government payments helped stabilize Iowa’s farmland market in a year in which Iowa’s farmers faced the destructive onslaught of a derecho, significant uncertainties in U.S. agricultural trade and a pandemic that significantly altered market demand.

Seventy-eight of Iowa’s 99 counties showed an increase in land values.

For the eighth year, Scott and Decatur counties reported the highest and lowest values, respectively.

Despite having the highest overall value, average land values in Scott County decreased $178 per acre to $10,659.