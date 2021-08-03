Iowa City poet visits Crawford County in quest to discover Iowa’s hidden gems, step by step

One way to see more the unique features of Iowa is to get off the interstates and travel the other highways and the county roads.
Tyler Sullivan, an Iowa City native, is taking that a step further. He is running at least a mile in every Iowa city in a quest to discover what he calls the “hidden gems” of each community.
On Friday and Saturday, his journey took him to Crawford County, his 92nd county to visit so far.
By the end of Saturday he figured he had run a mile or more in close to 950 towns. Iowa has 943 incorporated places, according to the State Data Center. However, Sullivan is also running in unincorporated towns.
“If it’s on the road map, I count it because those towns are home to people who live in Iowa,” he said.
Sullivan drives to the counties he is going to visit, parks his car and runs through the streets of the community while looking for inspiration for the poems he is writing about each county. The poems will be compiled into a book.
Every community has something unique to offer, he said.
His journey can be followed on his Facebook page, Iowa Scenic Views by Foot.
Sullivan explained his quest began in 2015 when he would visit his girlfriend in Mason City.
“I would make my way there every Friday after work, and I would drive through counties I’d never heard of before, like Chickasaw and Bremer, and I thought there has to be something special in these counties,” he said.
He asked his girlfriend if she’d ever thought about going to any of these counties to find something special to do.
“So every time I went north, I’d pick a county, and every time she came south, she’d pick a county,” Sullivan said.
They saw the singing duo Montgomery Gentry perform at the Franklin County Fair. Sullivan said that is especially notable since Troy Gentry died later, in September 2017.
In Louisa County they visited the swinging bridge, called the Lovers Leap Bridge, in Columbus Junction.
“After she moved to Des Moines, we went separate ways, but I kept thinking there has to be more in places like Louisa County,” Sullivan said.
He decided to pursue a passion of visiting historical buildings.
Then in 2018 a friend asked if he ever thought about running in the towns he visited. Sullivan was a runner in high school and still runs for recreation..
“He said I wouldn’t have to run that far, just a mile,” Sullivan said.
So that’s how Sullivan has been spending his weekends, choosing a county to visit and running at least a mile in each of that county’s cities.
On Friday he ran in Westside, Vail, Aspinwall and Manilla.
Saturday saw Sullivan logging miles in Denison, Buck Grove, Dow City, Arion, Ricketts, Schleswig, Charter Oak, Kiron and Deloit, looking for poetic inspiration in each town.
“I ran a mile and a half in Arion,” he said. “I saw a former school in town, the post office and a wooden playground. Who has a pirate ship made of wood? I wished I wasn’t six feet tall so I could have played on it. That’s how my imagination begins to flow.”
After running in Arion, Sullivan backtracked to Dow City so he could have a tour of the Dow House, which hadn’t yet opened for the day when he ran in that community.
“That’s what I hope to do, inspire people to go to places like the Dow House and check it out,” he said. “You have a great resource and it costs only $5 and you’re helping people out.”
Along with visiting historic houses and museums and getting to know people on his journeys, he likes to patronize the diners he comes across.
“You don’t have to go to a fancy restaurant. Go to a small town diner and pay $4 for a cheeseburger and get a milk shake,” he said. “That’s what I do sometimes and then leave a wonderful tip.”
Sullivan said the staff sometimes says he doesn’t have to leave that large a tip, but Sullivan tells them that he could have gone to a fancy restaurant and paid $10 for the same thing.
As far as his favorite area of the state, Sullivan likes the western part the best, for a very specific reason.
“I love the Loess Hills,” he said. “I hiked some of it this past April. It wasn’t as green as it is now, but it was just the fact that I was in the middle of nowhere and nobody was around. It just felt free.”
His favorite “hidden gem” towns are also in western Iowa.
The castles in Ida Grove are one of his two top favorites.
“When I was there, I wrote a poem in which I acted like I was Don Quixote fighting the windmills,” he said.
His other favorite town is Pocahontas because of the Kaleidoscope Factory, founded by Leonard Olson.
Sometime before Olson passed away in October 2019, Sullivan and a friend scheduled a visit to the Kaleidoscope Factory to see how they are made. He said by the time they got there, he found that Olson had already made the kaleidoscope. Sullivan said he was a little frustrated that he didn’t get to see the process but as soon as he looked through the kaleidoscope, his frustration disappeared. He said blues turned to reds back to blue, then yellow and then green, his favorite color. He wrote a poem about that experience.
“When I went back to Pocahontas County to run there last September, I told the same story to his (Olson’s) sister, and she cried,” said Sullivan. “I read her the poem and she gave me a hug and told me that I am doing such a wonderful thing. I’ve never actually impacted anyone that much.”
Sullivan went to college for recreation sports business not writing. He works full time at the University of Iowa and works at Walmart on Sundays, so he uses Saturdays as a full day of travel and running. But since he works at the university from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., it gives him time on Fridays and weekdays to travel as well.
“I have about 20 counties that I left one town to run in,” he said. “I’m saving those because they have races, so then I can support a local committee.”
The weekend of July 23 and 24 he went to Corning and was able to see the Johnny Carson birth house. He ran all the towns in Adams County on Friday and on Saturday ran in the 22nd Annual Doctors Dash in Corning. After that he ran in the cities of Montgomery County and learned of an upcoming race in Red Oak. He is saving that race to finish off his visit to Montgomery County.
Sullivan has self-published two books of poetry, one dedicated to his grandparents and another dedicated to his high school running coach.
He said he doesn’t know what his book of poetry about running in the Iowa towns will be but said it would probably be a like a big puzzle piece.