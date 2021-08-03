Iowa City poet visits Crawford County in quest to discover Iowa’s hidden gems, step by step

Sullivan said the staff sometimes says he doesn’t have to leave that large a tip, but Sullivan tells them that he could have gone to a fancy restaurant and paid $10 for the same thing.

As far as his favorite area of the state, Sullivan likes the western part the best, for a very specific reason.

“I love the Loess Hills,” he said. “I hiked some of it this past April. It wasn’t as green as it is now, but it was just the fact that I was in the middle of nowhere and nobody was around. It just felt free.”

His favorite “hidden gem” towns are also in western Iowa.

The castles in Ida Grove are one of his two top favorites.

“When I was there, I wrote a poem in which I acted like I was Don Quixote fighting the windmills,” he said.

His other favorite town is Pocahontas because of the Kaleidoscope Factory, founded by Leonard Olson.