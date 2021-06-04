Iowa Department of Natural Resources weekly fishing report, released 6-3-2021

The water level is 9 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is receding. Water temperature is around 70 degrees in main channel. The water clarity is good. All boat ramps are open and in good condition to launch. Black Crappie - Fair: Crappie moved out of the shallows after the week's cool temperatures. Crappies are moving into the shallows a bit; some anglers report decent catches while others are still struggling to find them. Bluegill - Good: The yo-yo water temperatures affected bluegills and reports are all over the place. Try fishing in shallow sun-soaked backwater areas in 1-4 feet of water. Bowfin - Excellent: Bowfin are readily being taken in backwater areas on small spinners or worms. They are a hard fighting fish and can be fun to catch. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Try worms or cut baits in near shore moderate current areas. Floating a bobber along rock lines is starting to work on nicer pre-spawning channel cats. Common Carp - Excellent: Carp are starting to roll in the backwater areas such as Green Island; it's an excellent time for bow fishing. Please do not leave your shot carp or buffalo on the bank as that is considered littering. Flathead Catfish - Fair: Anglers are starting to catch flathead on live bait such as green sunfish or bullheads. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Catch as many drum as you want in near shore tailwater areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Largemouth Bass - Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. Fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinnerbaits. Try fishing the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Northern Pike - Good: Use gaudy white spinners in Crooked Slough, South Sabula Lake, Spring Lake and near Mickelson Landing. Paddlefish - No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Fishing along rock lines with moderate current is usually the best method to catch smallmouth bass. Walleye - Good: Try throwing crankbaits around newly exposed wing dams. The walleye bite has picked up after a slow start this year. Yellow Perch - Fair: Perch are being reported by anglers who are catching bluegills. White Crappie - Slow.