Iowa Finance Authority announces record year for homebuyers; launch of new Iowa first-time homebuyer toolkit

The Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) on Tuesday marked national homeownership month by recognizing Iowa’s strong housing market, record numbers of homebuyers using IFA’s mortgage programs and the launch of a new first-time Iowa homebuyer toolkit that will educate homebuyers on the homebuying process amid a highly-competitive market.

“The competitive housing market means that homebuyers need to be informed of the process and ready to act quickly,” said IFA Executive Director Debi Durham. “To fulfill this need, IFA has launched a new webpage and first-time homebuyer toolkit that will provide routine tips delivered via email about purchasing a home in Iowa and the resources available to buyers.”

The new first-time Iowa homebuyer resource will provide homebuyers who sign-up to receive information with routine tips such as a new Iowa homebuyer guide, home purchase checklist, information about credit scores in relation to purchasing a home and much more. The new resource is available at iowafinance.com/welcomehome.